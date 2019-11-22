The new WWE Intercontinental Title belt was revealed on tonight's SmackDown episode.

As seen below, Sami Zayn presented champion Shinsuke Nakamura with the new belt during an in-ring segment.

Nakamura is set to face WWE United States Champion AJ Styles and WWE NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong in a non-title Triple Threat at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Below are a few shots of the new WWE Intercontinental Title belt on tonight's SmackDown from the Allstate Arena near Chicago: