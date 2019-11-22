The new WWE Intercontinental Title belt was revealed on tonight's SmackDown episode.
As seen below, Sami Zayn presented champion Shinsuke Nakamura with the new belt during an in-ring segment.
Nakamura is set to face WWE United States Champion AJ Styles and WWE NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong in a non-title Triple Threat at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.
Below are a few shots of the new WWE Intercontinental Title belt on tonight's SmackDown from the Allstate Arena near Chicago:
"Out with the old and in with the NEW!" @SamiZayn has gifted @ShinsukeN with a NEW #ICTitle on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/W3JPExI7G1— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2019
Yo the new IC title actually looks awesome #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/c4y5LEhWoP— KEWL Wrestleposting (@kewlposting) November 23, 2019
??We've got a NEW @WWE Intercontinental Championship on #SmackDown ?? pic.twitter.com/xzz8a3mInc— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 23, 2019
From one STUD to another...— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2019
Take a look at the NEW #ICTitle! ???? #SmackDown @ShinsukeN @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/fLQm3z9Xp5