WWE has confirmed new WWE NXT vs. RAW vs. SmackDown matches for the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view.

It was announced on tonight's RAW that NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong will do battle with WWE Intercontinental Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.

WWE also finalized the men's Team RAW tonight. Team RAW in the men's 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match will be represented by Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre. The other teams should be finalized soon.

The 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place on November 24 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Below is the updated Survivor Series card:

WWE Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day

Non-Title Triple Threat

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Men's 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. 5 SmackDown Superstars TBA

Women's 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, TBA, TBA vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. 5 RAW Superstars TBA