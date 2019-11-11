WWE has confirmed new WWE NXT vs. RAW vs. SmackDown matches for the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view.
It was announced on tonight's RAW that NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong will do battle with WWE Intercontinental Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.
WWE also finalized the men's Team RAW tonight. Team RAW in the men's 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match will be represented by Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre. The other teams should be finalized soon.
The 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place on November 24 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.
Below is the updated Survivor Series card:
WWE Title Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
Non-Title Triple Threat
RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley
Non-Title Triple Threat
RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day
Non-Title Triple Threat
WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura
Men's 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. 5 SmackDown Superstars TBA
Women's 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, TBA, TBA vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. 5 RAW Superstars TBA