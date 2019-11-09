New York City independent wrestler Matt Travis has passed away, according to PWInsider. He passed away earlier today after a traffic accident.

Matt Travis wrestled for both House of Glory and Gamechanger Wrestling.

Amazing Red, who trained him, wrote tonight on Twitter, "I just can't. I don't understand life sometimes. I'm gonna try and pull it together for you today. I just want to see you! Talk to you! I'm sorry. I love you Matty."

AEW stars Santana and Ortiz dedicated their Full Gear match tonight to Matt Travis. Santana tweeted, "Love you bro. Tonight is for you."

Our condolences go out to Matt Travis' friends and family.

