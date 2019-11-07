AEW Full Gear will take place this Saturday from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland where The Young Bucks will take on Santana and Ortiz.

On Twitter, Nick Jackson was asked if AEW will have individualized sets for their PPVs and Jackson confirmed it would be different for Full Gear, and presumably, PPVs going forward.

"Different set for the PPV," Jackson respond.

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for full coverage this Saturday, beginning at 7 pm ET. We will also be live at the event for the latest breaking news and photos/videos.

Below is the current PPV card:

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Cody

Three judges will be available as a tiebreaker if match goes beyond 60 minute time limit.

AEW WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Riho (c) vs. Emi Sakura

AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) (c) vs. Lucha Bros vs. Private Party

UNSANCTIONED LIGHTS OUT MATCH

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. PAC

THE BUY IN

Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley

Ben Griffith contributed to this article.