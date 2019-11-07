AEW Full Gear will take place this Saturday from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland where The Young Bucks will take on Santana and Ortiz.
On Twitter, Nick Jackson was asked if AEW will have individualized sets for their PPVs and Jackson confirmed it would be different for Full Gear, and presumably, PPVs going forward.
"Different set for the PPV," Jackson respond.
Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for full coverage this Saturday, beginning at 7 pm ET. We will also be live at the event for the latest breaking news and photos/videos.
Below is the current PPV card:
AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Cody
Three judges will be available as a tiebreaker if match goes beyond 60 minute time limit.
AEW WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Riho (c) vs. Emi Sakura
AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) (c) vs. Lucha Bros vs. Private Party
UNSANCTIONED LIGHTS OUT MATCH
Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz
"Hangman" Adam Page vs. PAC
THE BUY IN
Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley
Different set for the PPV. https://t.co/6kXDRpCS4B— The Young Bucks® (@NickJacksonYB) November 7, 2019
Ben Griffith contributed to this article.