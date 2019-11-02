AEW star Nick Jackson made it clear that there is zero chance for an AEW and NJPW partnership.

The former NJPW star was asked on Twitter if there would ever be a potential partnership between the two companies. Nick Jackson simply replied, "Not happening."

Another user tweeted, "I mean not really, you think he would say Yes it is happening over twitter? Of course he would deny it and say not happening. They would want it to be the biggest surprise yet."

Jackson replied to him, "It's really not happening. Been asked this thousands of times and telling the truth is always best. Don't want fans holding onto something that has zero chance of happening."

In the past, The Young Bucks have said that NJPW had never valued them.

Below is the exchange between Nick Jackson and the two fans:

Not happening. — The Young Bucks® (@NickJacksonYB) November 2, 2019