Nikki Cross has reportedly signed an extension to her current WWE contract, according to Squared Circle Sirens.

There's no word yet on details of the extension but is said to be for multiple years. Cross' previous 3-year contract was set to expire in just a few months, and WWE officials went ahead and locked her in for a few more years.

Cross is set to be a member of Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday as she teams with Captain Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke and Carmella to face 5 WWE NXT Superstars to be announced, plus Team RAW Captain Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Sarah Logan, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka & Kairi Sane.

Cross originally signed with WWE in April 2016 after participating in the London tryouts in the fall of 2015. Her official call-up from WWE NXT to the main roster came in January of this year.