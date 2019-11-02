NJPW Power Struggle will go down on November 3 at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka.

Last night NJPW rounded out the card with El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru taking on SHO and YOH in the Super Junior Tag League Finals. Also, Will Ospreay will defend the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against BUSHI.

Below is the full card:

* Jay White (c) vs. Hirooki Goto (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

* Will Ospreay (c) vs. BUSHI (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* KENTA (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. SHO and YOH (Super Junior Tag League Finals)

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Taichi

* Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi

* EVIL, SANADA, and Shingo Takagi vs. Lance Archer, Minoru Suzuki, and Zack Sabre Jr.

* Robbie Eagles and Rocky Romero vs. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask, Ryusuke Taguchi and Yuya Uemura vs. Volador Jr., Titan, TJP, and Clark Connors