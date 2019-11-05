NJPW has just announced that TUBE guitarist Michiya Haruhata will be producing the theme for Wrestle Kingdom 14 on January 4 and 5.

"I'm incredibly excited to be composing the theme music for this momentous event, the first Wrestle Kingdom of the Reiwa era," said Michiya Haruhata. "With the world watching the title matches, and the retirement of Jushin Thunder Liger, it'll be a huge weekend that goes down in history. I'm looking forward to having my music convey my support to all the wrestlers in the ring in the Tokyo Dome."

Haruhata has composed theme music for various sporting events in Japan.



