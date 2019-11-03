NJPW Power Struggle took place earlier today at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka. Chris Jericho appeared—via video—to challenge Hiroshi Tanahashi on night two of Wrestle Kingdom 14 on January 5. Tanahashi accepted the offer.

SOH and YOH defeated El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru in the Super Junior Tag League Finals.

Also, Will Ospreay retained the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against BUSHI. After the match Hiromu Takahashi appeared, took a bunch of bumps on his own around ringside and challenged Ospreay to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 14. They faced off in the ring and then hugged. Takahashi has been out for the past 16 months with a broken neck.

Below are the full results:

* Jay White (c) defeated Hirooki Goto (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

* Will Ospreay (c) defeated BUSHI (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* KENTA (c) defeated Tomohiro Ishii (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* SHO and YOH defeated El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (Super Junior Tag League Finals)

* Tetsuya Naito defeated Taichi

* Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI

* EVIL, SANADA, and Shingo Takagi defeated Lance Archer, Minoru Suzuki, and Zack Sabre Jr.

* El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori defeated Robbie Eagles and Rocky Romero

* Volador Jr., Titan, TJP, and Clark Connors defeated Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask, Ryusuke Taguchi and Yuya Uemura