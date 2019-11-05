The latest tour in the United States for New Japan Pro Wrestling has arrived. New Japan Showdown will be taking place in California on November 9 and 11. The event on the 9th will be taking place inside the San Jose Civic in San Jose while the event on the 11th will be in the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles.

NJPW announced all of the details for the two nights in a press conference earlier this morning. The main event on the San Jose Showdown show will feature Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada against Amazing Red and Kota Ibushi. The British Cruiserweight Championship will be on the line that day, as El Phantasmo will defend his title against SHO. Lance Archer will be defending his newly-won IWGP United States Title as well when he faces Dave Finlay.

The main event on the LA Showdown show will be Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI and Shingo Takagi against Jay White, Chase Owens and Gedo.

Here are the full cards for the tour:

11/9 - New Japan Showdown: San Jose - San Jose Civic

* Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada v. Amazing Red and Kota Ibushi

* Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi v. Jay White and Chase Owens

* Lance Archer (c) v. David Finlay – IWGP United States Championship

* El Phantasmo (c) v. SHO - British Cruiserweight Championship

* Rocky Romero, YOH and Hirooki Goto v. KENTA, Taiji Ishimori and Jado

* TJP, Juice Robinson and Tomohiro Ishii v. BUSHI, EVIL and SANADA

*Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks v. Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado

*Jushin Thunder Liger and Aaron Solow v. Colt Cabana and Toru Yano

*Ren Narita v. Alex Coughlin

11/11 - New Japan Showdown - Los Angeles - Globe Theatre

*Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI and Shingo Takagi v. Jay White, Chase Owens and Gedo

*Hirooki Goto, SHO and YOH v. KENTA, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori

*Kota Ibushi v. Ren Narita

*Tomohiro Ishii and Rocky Romero v. EVIL and SANADA

*Juice Robinson, David Finlay and Clark Connors v. Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer and El Desperado

*Colt Cabana and Toru Yano v. Karl Fredericks and Alex Coughlin

*TJP and Amazing Red v. Aaron Solow and Alex Zayne