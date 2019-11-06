With the Super Junior Tag Team Tournament over it is time to focus on the other tournament New Japan Pro Wrestling runs. The company announced the participants for this year's World Tag League.

There will be 16 teams this year in the single block tournament, each fighting one another over a three-week period. The rules are that teams will earn two points for a win, one for a draw and zero for a loss. The tournament begins on November 16 and ends on December 8. By the end of the tournament, two top teams fight to determine who will win the World Tag League trophy and (if the IWGP Tag Team Champions don't win) earn a shot at the tag titles at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

Here are the announced participants:

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (IWGP Tag Team Champions)

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson

* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma

* EVIL and SANADA

* Shingo Takagi and El Terrible

* Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale

* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi

* Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI

* Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks

* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare

* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls

The World Tag League begins on the 16th inside Chichibunomiya Memorial Gymnasium in Kanagawa. The following bouts will be starting off the tournament:

* Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI v. Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare v. Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer v. Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale

* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata v. KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima v. Shingo Takagi and El Terrible

* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana v. Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson v. Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks

