Day thirteen of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Road to Power Struggle event took place earlier today inside Osaka Prefectural Gym #2. In the main event, SHO and YOH defeated El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori in a Super Junior Tag League bout. SHO and YOH now have ten points and will be facing El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru in the Super Junior Tag league finals at Power Struggle on November 3.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* Kazuchika Okada, Toa Henare and YOSHI-HASHI def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi and Tomoaki Honma

- YOSHI-HASHI finished Honma via Butterfly Lock

* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii and Karl Fredericks def. Jay White, KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi

- Goto finished Takahashi following a GTR

* Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI, SANADA and Shingo Takagi def. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., TAICHI and DOUKI

- BUSHI finished DOUKI following MX

* TJP, Clark Connors and Yota Tsuji def. Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask and Yuya Uemura

- TJP finished Uemura following a Detonation Kick

Tournament Matches

* SHO and YOH def. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori

- SHO finished Phantasmo following Shock Arrow

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Will Ospreay and Robbie Eagles

- Desperado finished Eagles following El Es Clero

* Titan and Volador Jr. def. Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero

- Titan finished Romero following a Springboard Double Stomp

Here are the current Super Junior Tag League standings:

* SHO and YOH (10)

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (10)

* El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori (10) - eliminated

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Rocky Romero (8) - eliminated

* Will Ospreay and Robbie Eagles (8) - eliminated

* Volador Jr. and Titan (8) - eliminated

* TJP and Clark Connors (2) - eliminated

* Tiger Mask and Yuya Uemura (0) - eliminated