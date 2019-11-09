New Japan Showdown in San Jose was tonight at the San Jose Civic with Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay defeating Kota Ibushi and Amazing Red in the main event. Also, tonight was Jushin Liger's final match in the United States.

Below are the results:

* Ren Narita defeated Alex Coughlin

* Minoru Suzuki and El Desperado defeated Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors

* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana defeated Jushin Liger and Aaron Solow

* Hirooki Goto, YOH, and Rocky Romero defeated KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, and Jado

* Tomohiro Ishii, Juice Robinson, and TJP defeated EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI

* El Phantasmo (c) defeated SHO (RevPro British Cruiserweight Championship Match)

* Lance Archer (c) defeated David Finlay (IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match)

* Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi defeated Jay White and Chase Owens

* Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay defeated Kota Ibushi and Amazing Red

NJPW's next event will be NJPW Showdown in Los Angeles on November 11. Below is the lineup:

* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI vs. Jay White, Chase Owens, and Gedo

* Hirooki Goto, SHO, and YOH vs. KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo

* Kota Ibushi vs. Ren Narita

* Tomohiro Ishii and Rocky Romero vs. EVIL and SANADA

* Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Clark Connors vs. Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, and El Desperado

* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana vs. Karl Fredericks and Alex Coughlin

* Amazing Red and TJP vs. Aaron Solow and Alex Zayne