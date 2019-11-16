NJPW World Tag League started up earlier today with the winners of the round robin tournament receiving a shot at the IWGP Tag Team Championship (currently held by Guerrillas of Destiny) at January's Wrestle Kingdom. The tournament winners for two years in a row have been EVIL and SANADA, both are in it again this year.
Below are the day one tournament results:
* Juice Robinson and David Finlay defeated Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks
* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls defeated Toru Yano and Colt Cabana
* Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Shingo Takagi and Terrible
* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi
* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer defeated Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale
* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare defeated Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma
* Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi
* Jay White and Gedo defeated BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito (Non-Tournament Match)
Standings
* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer: (1-0), 2 pts.
* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare: (1-0), 2 pts.
* Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI: (1-0), 2 pts.
* David Finlay and Juice Robinson: (1-0), 2 pts.
* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls: (1-0), 2 pts
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima: (1-0), 2 pts.
* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi: (1-0), 2 pts.
* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana: (0-1), 0pts.
* Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks: (0-1), 0 pts.
* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi: (0-1), 0 pts.
* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma: (0-1), 0 pts.
* Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale: (0-1), 0 pts.
* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata: (0-1), 0 pts.
* Shingo Takagi and El Terrible: (0-1), 0 pts.
* EVIL and SANADA: (-)
* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa: (-)
The tournament will continue tomorrow at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.