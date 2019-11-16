NJPW World Tag League started up earlier today with the winners of the round robin tournament receiving a shot at the IWGP Tag Team Championship (currently held by Guerrillas of Destiny) at January's Wrestle Kingdom. The tournament winners for two years in a row have been EVIL and SANADA, both are in it again this year.

Below are the day one tournament results:

* Juice Robinson and David Finlay defeated Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks

* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls defeated Toru Yano and Colt Cabana

* Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Shingo Takagi and Terrible

* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer defeated Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare defeated Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma

* Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi

* Jay White and Gedo defeated BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito (Non-Tournament Match)

Standings

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer: (1-0), 2 pts.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Toa Henare: (1-0), 2 pts.

* Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI: (1-0), 2 pts.

* David Finlay and Juice Robinson: (1-0), 2 pts.

* Jeff Cobb and Mikey Nicholls: (1-0), 2 pts

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima: (1-0), 2 pts.

* KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi: (1-0), 2 pts.

* Toru Yano and Colt Cabana: (0-1), 0pts.

* Hirooki Goto and Karl Fredericks: (0-1), 0 pts.

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi: (0-1), 0 pts.

* Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma: (0-1), 0 pts.

* Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale: (0-1), 0 pts.

* Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata: (0-1), 0 pts.

* Shingo Takagi and El Terrible: (0-1), 0 pts.

* EVIL and SANADA: (-)

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa: (-)

The tournament will continue tomorrow at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.