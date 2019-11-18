WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view will now be a No Holds Barred match.

The stipulation was confirmed by Rey and Paul Heyman on tonight's go-home edition of RAW from Boston.

The 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view takes place this coming Sunday, November 24, from the Allstate Arena near Chicago. The current Survivor Series card looks like this:

No Holds Barred Match for the WWE Title

Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day

Non-Title Triple Threat

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Men's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre vs. Captain NXT Champion Adam Cole (not confirmed) and 4 NXT Superstars TBA vs. Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, King Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman

Women's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. 5 RAW Superstars TBA