Today's show was taped from the GPB Studios in Atlanta Georgia, and streaming on the official NWA Facebook and Youtube Pages.

Recap of last week with Nick Aldis and Kamille. At the conclusion of last week's episode Kamille whispered something into former National champion James Storm's ear.



Joe Galli wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and announces that Nick Aldis's oppenent for Into The Fire will be announced tonight and that match will also be a 2-out-of-3 Fall Match.



Footage of Eli Drake's promo on Mr. Anderson from last week is played. Anderson would eventually confront Drake, who assaulted him with a lead pipe.



Joe Galli recaps the return of Melina last week and previews an interview with her and video covering Thunder Rosa's fight with Nadine Maniau at Combate Americas.



Rock N Roll Express will challenge The Wild Cards next week for the NWA World Tag Team Championship.



Thunder Rosa "Into the Cage" Part One

We see clips of Rosa training in the gym, joking about "Who trains with face paint on? Me." Her trainer gives her tips to prep for the day before the fight. It's been a rough six months, she's nervous but saying there's no way she goes down in the first round. While getting her hair done she talks about working in a middle school with kids who had mental problems. She worked at Thunder Row for two years and she tries to keep in contact with kids she worked with. Wrestling helped her worked through her own pain and helplessness she felt when working with these kids. It was an outlet for her to process her own problems. Her hair is done and now she looks like a fighter



NWA National Championship will be defended at Into the Fire and Colt Cabana's opponent will be announced next week



Aron Stevens and Question Mark recalled what they did to Ricky Starks and says it was balancing the scales of justice and they are being punished for it.Question Mark has a match against Zane Dawson. If he loses, Question must unmask himself. Stevens says that Question is an expert in karate, but Question reminds him that it is "Kara-Te." Stevens corrects himself, and claim if the Dawson lose, they must recite Shakespeare.

Question Mark versus Zane Dawsons (Empty Arena Match)

Question starts with his" Kara-Te" chops. Dawson hits with a knee and tries to choke Question on the ropes. Off the ropes now Question hits Dawson in the neck that leaves him stunned. Question hits with a missile dropkick from the second rope and finishes with the Mongrovian Spike(not sure about the spelling) for the three count.



Question Mark wins by pinfall

Post match Dawsons are subjected to reading Shakespeare. They start with difficulty but begin to pick up with dramatic flavor. Aaron Stevens is disgusted by their performance and finds a bucket to puke in.

Commentary announces Question Mark will battle Trevor Murdoch at Into The Fire

Joe Galli introduces Melina and ask her what makes her love pro wrestling. She says she has always loved people fighting for everything that is important to them and the stories of how people have struggled in their lives and brought themselves up through wrestling. Melina says she is innovative and that is why she came to NWA. Galli describes how she has revolutionized the way she has changed women's wrestling and asks if she feels she played that pivotal role. She agrees and says how before her no one cared about their entrances, or use their flexibility or certain moves. When she started doing it, no one cared but now they're doing it too. She didn't get the credit she deserves, but she sees people take after her and that's all the thanks she needs. Galli asks about her plans for Allysin Kay. She says that Kay isn't the best until you've beaten the best and how she makes others feel like they aren't worth something. Melina says in her head she wants to beat that person and feeling of accomplishment when you beat someone who only treats the championship like an accessory. Melina may be a b---h but she will always carry that title with dignity and respect. People judge for being from Hollywood and doing modeling and no one takes her seriously. Melina has struggled for everything she achieved and she is a living legend. She believes that Allysin "Mkay" doesn't deserve that title and Melina is either going to show Allysin to appreciate what she has or, when she loses, to appreciate what she 'had'.

Joe Galli recaps Billy Corgan's announcement last week for new series "The Circle Squared"

Thunder Rosa "Into the Cage" Part Two

Rosa gets ready in her hotel room six hours before the fight and takes a van ride to the stadium. She is warming up in the ring. 3 hours before the fight, she is getting taped up and warms up backstage. She didn't win but her fans still cheered for her on she recaps her match backstage. Frank Caballero was impressed with her and says whatever comes next is all up to her. She is emotional and thanks her team for all the support and experience they gave her.

Joe Galli announces another match for Into The Fire. Allysin Kay and Ashley Vox vs. Two members of Melina's team

James Storm is announced as the Nick Aldis's opponent at Into The Fire

Next week on Powerrr

Colt Cabana vs Ricky Starks

Rock N Roll Express Vs Wild Cards for the NWA World Tag Team Championship

Current card for Into The Fire

Question Mark Vs Trevor Murdoch

Allysin Kay & Ashley Vox Vs Melina, Thunder Rosa & Marti Belle(Only 2 of 3 in Match)

Eli Drake vs Ken Anderson

Nick Aldis vs James Storm in a 2-out-of 3 Falls Match for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship



