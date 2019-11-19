NWA Vice President David Lagana announced on social media that they had to temporarily pull tonight's episode of NWA Powerrr over comments made by Jim Cornette.

Lagana tweeted, "On tonight's episode of NWA Powerrr airing on November 19th 2019, one of our talents made comments which some viewers found offensive. We deeply regret the error and apologize. We have temporarily taken the program down while we correct this error."

Jim Cornette's comment that offended fans was, "Trevor Murdoch is the only person who can strap a bucket of fried chicken to his back and ride a motor scooter across Ethiopia. Trevor Murdoch can take care of himself!"

Below is Lagana's tweet on the situation: