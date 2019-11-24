Lead NXT commentator Mauro Ranallo has deleted his Twitter account following some tweets made by SmackDown color commentator Corey Graves during NXT Takeover: WarGames on Saturday night.

During Saturday's show Graves alluded to Ranallo not allowing Beth Phoenix or Nigel McGuinness to speak much, tweeting, "Just for the record guys, I know you wouldn't know it, but there's actually a WWE Hall of Famer AND a former Ring of Honor Champion on commentary. I'd imagine they have a lot to offer."

When another Twitter user asked Graves how many Chicago rap references Ranallo had made, Graves replied, "Far, far too many."

Ranallo, whose lifelong battle with mental illness was documented in the Showtime documentary BIPOLAR ROCK 'N' ROLLER, which you can watch above, deleted his Twitter account shortly after.

On Sunday afternoon, Ranallo's close friend and manager, Frank Shamrock, responded to Graves' tweet about Ranallo with a picture stating, "Social media has made too many of you comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the mouth for it."

