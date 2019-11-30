AEW has made it a mission to be as inclusive as possible and welcomes talent of all gender, race, nationality or sexual orientation. Nyla Rose is the first transgender person to sign with a major wrestling promotion and she talked if AEW backstage is a safe place for fellow LGBTQ talent.

"I've said it a million times, I'll say it a million more. It's such a different environment. It's very warm and very welcoming," Rose said on Ring the Belle. "Granted, when we're running TV, everybody's a little stressed. But everybody feels like a family. Like many families, we bicker and fight. We handle that all in the ring, but it's been very welcoming."

AEW has a mix of young women's wrestlers and established, veteran talent. Rose was asked which of the female wrestlers has stepped up as a leader backstage.

"Our vets are the leader. [Awesome] Kong by far is the one command in that locker room, and we all fall in line because she's Awesome Kong. Just natural respect for her," stated Rose.

If there's been one criticism about AEW's women's division, it's been a lack of storyline throughout programming. Some think matches are just randomly made and there's no continuity like there is for many men's storylines.

Rose discussed that criticism and if it's warranted.

"I think it's a valid concern, but I think people need to slow down and hold the horses. We've only been on TV for six weeks. We have to establish everything, absolute pandemonium. First up, we got our world champion lined up. What's next: tag team. On the first show, we established who the women's champion is, so you knew some of the people coming into this. So [the women's division] took, I don't want to say a back seat, but it kind of ran in the background a little bit. But now if you look on TV, we have three and four segments going. Things are picking up, so just be calm be patient. There's a method to the madness," stated Rose.