Wrestling Inc. is on hand for Full Gear and Starrcast this weekend. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman caught up with AEW star Orange Cassidy, who opened up like never before in this revealing interview. Below are some highlights, you can watch the full interview in the video above.

Why he hasn't wrestled that often in AEW:

"All good things come to those who wait."

His relationship with The Best Friends, Chuck Taylor and Trent:

"I live with Chuck, so I see him all the time."

How it is living with Chuck Taylor:

"Bad."

What his biggest pet peeve with Chuck:

"Him."

Why he doesn't move out:

"Like going somewhere? I'm good."

If he and Chuck have a favorite thing to do together:

"No."

What he likes to do when he's not wrestling:

"Nothing."

If AEW has a problem with their officiating:

"No."

If he sees himself vying for the AEW World Championship:

"Probably."

If he's serious about the World title:

"I didn't say that."

If he would like to be World Champion:

"I didn't say that either."

You can watch the full interview in the video above.