During last night's post-Full Gear media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan announced PAC vs. "Hangman" Adam Page will go at it again on this Wednesday's Dynamite.

Last month, PAC submitted Page on the premiere episode of Dynamite. Then last night Page got back a win by pinning PAC, hitting him with his finisher, deadeye. Now the rubber match will go down next week.

Below is the updated lineup on Wednesday:

* SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) (c) vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* PAC vs. "Hangman" Adam Page