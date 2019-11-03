- The video above is the newest Canvas 2 Canvas. Artist Rob Schamberger's subject this time is Asuka and Kairi Sane, The Kabuki Warriors.

- Paige was asked on Twitter what would be her dream match. She revealed that it was AJ Lee, The Bella Twins, and her vs. The Four Horsewomen (Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks).

Her full tweet was, "Me, @TheAJMendez, @BellaTwins vs the WWE 4 horsewomen."

- Roman Reigns warned the NXT roster to not get too comfortable. Reigns tweeted this afternoon, "I respect y'all stepping up...but don't get too comfortable in my yard. @WWENXT#SmackDown"