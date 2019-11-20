- As seen above, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth has released the official lyric video for his "Run It" single through his personal YouTube channel. The song features Leah "Carmella" Van Dale and J-Trx. This is the second song for Truth and Carmella after they previously recorded "Dance Break" together earlier in the year.

- Tickets for 2020 WWE NXT TV tapings from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL are being announced. There is still some speculation that NXT TV will travel away from Full Sail in early 2020, but that won't happen in January.

Tickets were recently released for the January 8 and January 15 episodes, but they quickly sold out. The January 22 and January 29 episodes will be released soon, according to the official NXT ticket website. All NXT TV episodes at Full Sail between tonight and January 15 are currently sold out, except for the December 4 show. There are around 110 tickets left for that episode.

- Last night's season 9 finale of WWE Total Divas featured WrestleMania 35 footage, including the main event with Ronda Rousey's final WWE appearance for the time being.

RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman, who has been high on Rousey for some time and helped work some of her WrestleMania creative, responded to a tweet on how Rousey was ready to go for WrestleMania, which was a reference to one of the Total Divas storylines.

Heyman wrote, "@RondaRousey is WRESTLEMANIA Ready?????? @WWE social media peeps: , you have so much to learn about #RondaRousey! Ronda is ready for ANYTHING! She has a farm adaptable to the #ZombieApocolypse. @WrestleMania was just a day at the office for @travisbrowneMMA's amazing wife!"

