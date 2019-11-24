At last night's NXT TakeOver: WarGames in Chicago, Pete Dunne defeated Damian Priest and Killian Dain to become the number one contender for the NXT Championship. Dunne will now face NXT Champion Adam Cole at tonight's Survivor Series at the Allstate Arena.

Earlier today on Twitter, Dunne explained why he's already the champion, "Adam Cole is dead I win by default."

This could be in reference to two things: the first being at the end of last night's WarGames when Tommaso Ciampa dropped Cole from the top of the cage down through two tables, giving Team Ciampa the victory.

The other could be in reference to the Being the Elite storyline where Adam Cole is "dead" (15:00 mark in the video below). Cole was in the Bullet Club from May 2016 until May 2017 and was then kicked out of the group by Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks with Marty Scurll stepping in Cole's place. In reality, Cole was signing with WWE and heading off to the NXT brand.

