Pete Dunne defeated Killian Dain and Damian Priest in a Triple Threat at tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event to become the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Adam Cole.

Dunne vs. Cole is now official for tomorrow's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place from the Allstate Arena near Chicago. Below is the updated card:

No Holds Barred Match for the WWE Title

Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

NXT Title Match

Pete Dunne vs. Adam Cole (c)

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day

Non-Title Triple Threat

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Men's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, King Baron Corbin, and Braun Strowman

Women's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross vs. Captain Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox vs. Captain Charlotte Flair, Sarah Logan, Natalya, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane