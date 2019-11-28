As noted, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish was injured during last night's title defense against Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic. The show returned from a commercial break and Fish had been replaced by NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong under the Freebird Rule. Strong and Kyle O'Reilly would go on to retain the titles.

In an update, word from backstage is that there was fear of Fish suffering a mild concussion, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. Apparently O'Reilly didn't catch Fish the right way when Lee tossed Fish out of the ring as the show went to commercial.

There's no word yet on the official diagnosis on Fish, but we will keep you updated. It was noted last night that there was fear of Fish getting "knocked for a loop" from the bump, but Fish was walking around backstage and seemed to be alright. It's likely that Fish's status will be addressed during the weekly NXT Injury Report that should be released today, unless it's delayed due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Stay tuned for updates on Fish's status.