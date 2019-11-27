There's new speculation on the Firefly Fun House reveal planned for Friday's WWE SmackDown, based on a tweet from wardrobe stylist & designer Erica Gimbel, who works for WWE.

As seen below, Gimbel posted a clip of herself drawing gear for an apparent female character in WWE.

Gimbel tagged WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in the tweet and wrote:

"Let Her In @WWEBrayWyatt"

As we've noted, WWE has announced that Wyatt will be on Friday's SmackDown to reveal a new member of the Firefly Fun House. There's no word yet on if Gimbel's drawing is related to Wyatt's reveal, or the new look for another female WWE Superstar.

Regarding Wyatt's reveal on SmackDown, the WWE website teaser for the segment reads like this:

Who or what will be revealed as the new face in "Firefly Fun House?" "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was pushed both physically and mentally in a Survivor Series showdown with Daniel Bryan. Perhaps Friday Night SmackDown may provide a glimpse into where the Universal Champion's mind is now at. Wyatt will reveal a new face in "Firefly Fun House" this Friday. Will someone or something be joining the crew of Huskus the Pig Boy, Abby the Witch and Rambling Rabbit? Will they have a new friend? Or does Wyatt have something much bigger and sinister in store? Wanna come play? Catch Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

You can see Gimbel's full tweet below: