Imperium could be appearing on WWE SmackDown tonight or on Monday's RAW for the WWE Survivor Series build, representing WWE NXT UK in the storyline.

PWInsider reports that all four members are currently at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England for the tapings - WWE UK Champion WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner, and Marcel Barthel.

There's no word yet on if Imperium will be appearing on RAW or SmackDown, but they were brought in to the tapings.

Stay tuned for live spoiler coverage from the double SmackDown and RAW tapings at around 1:15pm ET.