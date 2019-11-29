Elias is currently backstage at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode, according to PWInsider.

There's no word yet on if Elias will be returning to TV tonight, but it is notable that he is backstage. He was scheduled earlier this month to be re-evaluated by WWE doctors, and that could be why he's at the show.

Elias has been out of action with an ankle injury since the first week of September, but it was reported that he was expected back in the ring in late October or early November. That return has not happened yet but it was reported on November 5 that Elias was expected back in the ring any day now.

Elias started to feud with Shorty G before he was taken off TV, but there's no word on what they have planned for him now. He remains a member of the SmackDown roster.