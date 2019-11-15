All four members of The Undisputed Era are currently backstage for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode - WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish, according to PWInsider.

It's likely that the group will be appearing on tonight's show to further the Survivor Series pay-per-view build. There's no word yet on if any other NXT Superstars will be appearing, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the current line-up for tonight's SmackDown from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA:

* Daniel Bryan appears on MizTV

* WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt appears

* SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. Nikki Cross in a non-title match. Cross earns the final women's Team SmackDown spot for Survivor Series if she wins

* Shorty G and Mustafa Ali vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Roode and Ziggler take Ali and G's spots on the men's Team SmackDown for Survivor Series if they win

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.