As noted, this week's RAW from Chicago saw Rey Mysterio become a two-time WWE United States Champion by defeating AJ Styles after becoming the new #1 contender by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and Ricochet. The OC attacked AJ's original opponent, Humberto Carrillo.

Above is backstage video of Rey's first championship photo shoot and below is footage of Rey and his son Dominick celebrating in the ring after the match in a moment that was not shown on TV.

On a related note, Orton took to Twitter and congratulated Mysterio. He also said Rey owes him one for helping with the win.

Orton wrote, "@reymysterio congrats on the #USTitle win. Also, you're welcome. You owe me one briz."

Rey admitted that he owed Orton for helping him win the title, and said he has respect for the RKO.

Rey wrote, "After my adrenaline rush has gone down for the night, I have to admit I can't take all the credit for tonight's win on the [US flag emoji] Tittle. I have much respect for the #RKO!! [folded hands emoji] @RandyOrton, I owe you one!! #Respect"

Rey also commented on making history by winning the title 13 years after winning the World Heavyweight Title by beating Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in the same arena.

Rey tweeted, "History was made once again in #Chicago...... This city will always hold a special place in my heart! Gracias [folded hands emoji] Raza por todo su cariño y apoyo, thank you all Fam: for all your love & support!! And New [US flag emoji] Champ"

However, Orton may have other issues to deal with before he gets the title shot from Rey. Styles took to Twitter last night and delivered a simple message.

AJ wrote, "Randy. Orton. #Raw"

There's no word yet on if Carrillo will get a title shot from Mysterio, or what WWE has planned for Rey's first title feud.

You can see the related tweets from Orton and AJ below:

