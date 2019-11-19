As noted on Monday night, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan and WWE RAW Superstar Randy Orton had a back & forth on Twitter after responding to CM Punk's tweet on the state of pro wrestling.

Punk made his tweet while preparing for his new WWE Backstage gig, tagging Khan and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. He wrote, "It IS weird trying to catch up on 5+ years of rasslin', I'm doing what I can. There's bright spots, mostly women from what I can tell. There's BAD too. I'm gonna talk about it, and no one is safe. Join us. @ReneeYoungWWE @WWEonFOX @BookerT5x @RealPaigeWWE @VinceMcMahon @TonyKhan"

Khan responded with a tweet that apparently poked fun at the recent WWE travel debacle coming out of Saudi Arabia, which earned him some heat from fans as people see that as a serious situation. Khan wrote, "No one is safe? Sounds like a plane full of wrestlers in Saudi Arabia!"

Orton then responded to Khan's tweet and linked everyone to an October 2018 Jacksonville.com article on how AEW Lead Investor Shahid Khan, who is also Tony's father, was being investigated for corruption.

Orton wrote with the link, "What's that whole thing about glass houses and stones?"

Tony quickly tweeted back and defended his father, pointing out how the article was one year old, and how Orton recently used a racist remark on Twitter, which wasn't said as it was reported.

Tony wrote, "I thought you only tagged me in your posts when you were grasping for leverage. That article's over a year old + is about baseless claims made about my dad years ago. That's the best you can do, nothing. Meanwhile in the time since that was written, you used the N word on twitch."

In an update, Orton responded to that last tweet from Khan and apparently referred to him as Jacksonville's version of Dixie Carter, the former TNA President.

Orton wrote, "Jacksonville Dixie: Why else would I tag you? If I wanted to talk business, I'd call your father. [face throwing a kiss emoji]"

Khan has not responded to Orton's tweet as of this writing.

WWE RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair and AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes also got in on the Twitter drama between Orton and Khan.

Brandi posted a boxing GIF in response to Tony's tweet where he defended his father, and wrote, "That's the end of the fight. TK-O."

Flair wrote back to Brandi, "[face with rolling eyes emoji] Please..."

Brandi then wrote back with a clown face emoji, giving the impression that she was calling Flair a clown.

