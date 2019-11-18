As noted earlier, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening and responded to a previous tweet from CM Punk on the state of pro wrestling.

Punk made his tweet while preparing for his new WWE Backstage gig, tagging Khan and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. He wrote, "It IS weird trying to catch up on 5+ years of rasslin', I'm doing what I can. There's bright spots, mostly women from what I can tell. There's BAD too. I'm gonna talk about it, and no one is safe. Join us. @ReneeYoungWWE @WWEonFOX @BookerT5x @RealPaigeWWE @VinceMcMahon @TonyKhan"

Khan responded and apparently poked fun at the recent WWE travel debacle coming out of Saudi Arabia, which got him heat from fans as it was seen as a serious situation. He wrote, "No one is safe? Sounds like a plane full of wrestlers in Saudi Arabia!"

In an update, Orton took to Twitter and responded to Khan's tweet, linking everyone to an October 2018 Jacksonville.com article on how AEW Lead Investor Shahid Khan, who is Tony's father, was being investigated for corruption.

Orton wrote, "What's that whole thing about glass houses and stones?"

Tony fired back and defended his father. He also brought up a claim that Orton used a racist remark on Twitch a few weeks back, which was not the way it was told.

Tony wrote, "I thought you only tagged me in your posts when you were grasping for leverage. That article's over a year old + is about baseless claims made about my dad years ago. That's the best you can do, nothing. Meanwhile in the time since that was written, you used the N word on twitch."

Orton has not responded to the latest tweet from Khan as of this writing. You can see the related tweets below:

I thought you only tagged me in your posts when you were grasping for leverage. That article's over a year old + is about baseless claims made about my dad years ago. That's the best you can do, nothing. Meanwhile in the time since that was written, you used the N word on twitch. November 19, 2019

No one is safe? Sounds like a plane full of wrestlers in Saudi Arabia! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 18, 2019