- As seen above, the WWE Now India series has premiered a new show - Chakh Le WWE. This episode features host Gaelyn Mendonca getting WWE United States Champion AJ Styles to rate and review popular Indian snacks.

- Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome will host a live episode of WWE Now this Sunday, featuring a special preview of the Survivor Series pay-per-view. They will be joined by Daniel Bryan, Mustafa Ali and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. Below is the full announcement on the show:

WWE Now goes live before Survivor Series Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome host a special live edition of WWE Now this Sunday to preview a loaded Survivor Series this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Mere hours before challenging "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship, Daniel Bryan will join Kelley and Rome. Also appearing with exclusive insight will be SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley ahead of her Triple Threat Match against Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, as well as Friday Night SmackDown's Mustafa Ali as he prepares to compete on the SmackDown Survivor Series Team against Raw and NXT. Check out this unique, live look at Superstars before Survivor Series!

- Rapper Denzel Curry has announced that his "Ricky" single will be the official theme song for Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event.

Curry tweeted, "'RICKY' is the #NXTLOUD Theme song for #NXTTakeover: WarGames!!! Tune in to #NXTTakeOver: WarGames, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 on @WWENetwork!!! #WEARENXT"

Triple H responded, "Thank you @DenzelCurry. [fire emoji] [fire emoji]"

You can see Curry's full tweet below, along with Triple H's response: