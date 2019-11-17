WWE Commentator Renee Young and AMBY owner and AEW backstage correspondent Alicia Atout joked on Twitter about having a cage match. The idea was started after a Twitter user asked Alicia Atout who would win, her or Renee Young in a cage match.

Alicia responded by asking Renee's thoughts. She tweeted, "@ReneeYoungWWE, thoughts girly?"

Renee then asked if her husband Jon Moxley could be in her corner. Her full tweet was, "Lol I'll start my training now. Do I get Jon in my corner."

Alicia replied back, "I mean, as long as it isn't 2 on 1..."

AEW star Dustin Rhodes jumped in the conversation and said that he would be in Alicia's corner. He tweeted, "Tou can have me!!"

Renee Young agreed and wrote, "Done! Book it!"

Below is their conversation:

