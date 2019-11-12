As noted, WWE has finalized Team RAW for the Men's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Triple Threat at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view. Captain Seth Rollins will lead Ricochet, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre into battle against 5 WWE NXT Superstars and 5 SmackDown Superstars to be announced.

Ricochet took to Twitter after the announcement and said this might be bad news for him.

"Aww man, between Drew and Randy, maybe even Owens. I feel like this is gonna be bad news for me [face with head bandage emoji]," Ricochet wrote.

Some fans responded with negative reactions to WWE announcing Ricochet for the team. Ricochet re-tweeted a graphic showing how he's at the top of the RAW win-loss standings for 2019 so far, and responded to the criticism.

He wrote, "For people who are wanting to know why I got added to the #SurvivorSeries team over others. Maybe it's because I have the best win-loss on Raw? Not a brag, but a visualization of years of hard work and dedication to my craft. This is something I do not take for granted."

One fan said things like wins and losses won't truly matter in WWE, and they just want to see Ricochet challenge for more than AJ Styles' WWE United States Title, like perhaps Brock Lesnar's WWE Title. Ricochet responded and told the fan to relax because he's been on the main roster for less than a year, and he plans on being here for a long time.

"My guy, you gotta remember I just got here not even a year ago and I plan on being here a long time. I feel like I've accomplished a lot in 9 months. So just relax, I've got this. It's all apart of the plan," Ricochet wrote.

You can see Ricochet's full tweets below:

Aww man, between Drew and Randy, maybe even Owens. I feel like this is gonna be bad news for me. ?? https://t.co/UUldPTtZ4n — WWE's resident Superhero ?? (@KingRicochet) November 12, 2019

For people who are wanting to know why I got added to the #SurvivorSeries team over others. Maybe it's because I have the best win-loss on Raw?



Not a brag, but a visualization of years of hard work and dedication to my craft. This is something I do not take for granted. https://t.co/2J8JFe5uWi — WWE's resident Superhero ?? (@KingRicochet) November 12, 2019