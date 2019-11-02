A video package is shown highlighting Angelina Love winning the ROH Women Of Honor World Championship after the usual ROH signature video package.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They hype tonight's main event featuring Angelina Love defending against Jenny Rose and Sumie Sakai. They throw to a match.

Vegas Wild-Card Eight-Man Taven Team Match:

Joe Hendry, Rhett Titus, Cheeseburger & Silas Young vs. Jeff Cobb, Kenny King, Josh Woods & Brian Johnson

King and Cheeseburger lock up. King backs Cheeseburger into the corner. Cheeseburger locks in a wrist-lock, King hits a modified arm-drag. Later in the match, King hits a spine-buster on Cheeseburger. Titus runs towards King, King moves out of the way causing Titus to connect with a boot to Johnson. King connects with a kick to the neck of Titus. King goes for a Back Suplex, Titus flips out of it. Woods hits a Back Suplex on Titus as You g hits a Cutter on King. Woods rolls Young up for the three count.

Winners: Jeff Cobb, Kenny King, Josh Woods & Brian Johnson

Highlights are shown of The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas) defeating Vinny Marseglia & Silas Young in a Barroom Brawl at Death Before Dishonor.

and make their entrances.

The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser) vs. Slice Boogie & Chris Bey

Boogie pushes Bruiser. Bruiser pushes Boogie. Bruiser ducks a clothesline attempt by Boogie. Bruiser chops Boogie. Bruiser takes Boogie to the mat with an elbow strike. Later in the match, Milonas strikes Bey several times. Milonas splashes Bey in the corner before splashing Boogie in the opposite corner. Milonas drives his hip into Bey in the corner. Milonas hits a running cross-body on Boogie. Bruiser holds Bey for Milonas to hit a Leg Drop from off the second rope on him. Milonas pins Bey for the win.

Winners: The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser)

Silas Young, Joe Hendry, Rhett Titus and Cheeseburger are shown backstage. Titus talks about the student (Josh Woods) being a little bit better than the teacher (Silas Young). Young blames his partners for their loss. Hendry tries to cheer everyone up by offering autographs. Young storms off.

Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham are shown backstage. Lethal apologizes for having upset Gresham and talks about Gresham having shown him that there are other ways to do things. Gresham talks about the tag division needing a pair like them. Lethal says that he thinks Gresham is right.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They talks about Honor United.

Highlights are shown of Dak Draper defeating Austin Gunn in the Finals of the Top Prospect Tournament.

Dak Draper is shown backstage. Draper talks about not getting tired. Draper talks about his mind being the general and his body being the army.

Brian Zane is interrupted by Dalton Castle as he talks about his Top Five Toughest Former ROH World Champions (Nigel McGuinness, Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe, Kevin Steen & Austin Aries). Castle takes offense to not being on the list. Castle talks about having broken his back and then winning the title. Castle talks about having defended the title for six months with a broken back.

Jenny Rose, Sumie Sakai and ROH Women Of Honor World Champion Angelina Love (with Mandy Leon) make their entrances.

ROH Women Of Honor World Championship Match:

Angelina Love (c) vs. Sumie Sakai vs. Jenny Rose

Sakai and Rose shake hands. Sakai kicks Love in the midsection. Sakai and Rose send Love to the corner. Sakai sends Rose into Love in the corner. Sakai connects with a forearm to Love in the corner. Sakai and Rose hit a Double Suplex on Love. Later in the match, Sakai connects with several forearms to Rose. Rose spears Sakai. Rose pins Sakai for a two count. Sakai rolls Rose up for a two count. Rose clotheslines Sakai. Rose pins Sakai for another two count. Rose hits a choke-slam on Sakai. Love breaks a pinfall attempt by Rose on Sakai.

Rose ducks a clothesline attempt by Love. Love hits her Botox Injection finisher on Rose. Sakai breaks a pinfall attempt by Love on Rose. Sakai goes for her Smash-mouse finisher on Love, Leon distracts her by getting up onto the apron. Sakai attempt to strike Leon, Leon hops off the apron. Love hits her Botox Injection finisher on Sakai. Love pins Sakai for the win.

Winner: Angelina Love

Angelina Love celebrates her win as the show comes to a close.