A video package is shown highlighting Silas Young winning a Battle Royale at Glory By Honor to earn a shot at Rush's ROH World Championship after the usual ROH signature video package.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They talk about Alex Shelley coming out of retirement.

Jonathan Gresham and Alex Shelley make their entrances.

Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham

They shake hands. They lock up. Gresham takes Shelley to the mat after an exchange of wrist-locks. Later in the match, Shelley hits a Super Inverted Atomic Drop on Gresham from off the turnbuckle. Shelley goes for Sliced Bread, Gresham counters with a Backslide for a two count. Shelley hits a Fisherman Neck-breaker on Gresham. Shelley superkicks Gresham. Gresham goes for the Octopus, Shelley blocks it and rolls Gresham up for the win.

Winner: Alex Shelley

Gresham grabs a chair after the match. Jay Lethal comes into the ring. Lethal tells Gresham to calm down. Gresham eventually a shakes the hand of Shelley.

ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor is shown backstage. Taylor talks about the phrase greatest of all time carrying a lot of weight and if asked to a hundred different people online, you would get a hundred different answers. Taylor talks about having no interest in chasing social media legacy. Taylor calls himself the baddest Champion you have ever seen.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They talk about the feud between Mark Haskins and Bully Ray.

A video package is shown highlighting the feud between Mark Haskins and Bully Ray.

Highlights are shown of PCO defeating Dalton Castle and Marty Scurll defeating Jay Lethal to advance to the Finals of the Number One Contender Tournament for Final Battle.

Highlights are shown of Rush defeating Matt Taven to win the ROH World Championship at Death Before Dishonor. Lanny Poffo is on commentary with Colt Cabana and Ian Riccaboni.

Silas Young and ROH World Champion Rush make their entrances.

ROH World Championship Match:

Rush (c) vs. Silas Young

Young and Rush exchange waist-locks. Rush hits the ropes. Rush sweeps the leg of Young in the corner to setup an early attempt at his Bull's Horns finisher. Young spears Rush. Later in the match, Rush gets Young up into a Fireman's Carry position before planting him on the mat. Rush hits a standing double stomp on Young. Rush goes for a Senton, Young rolls out of the way. Young hits a rolling slam on Rush. Young hits a Springboard Moonsault on Rush. Young pins Rush for a two count. Young hits a neck-breaker on Rush. Young pins Rush for another two count. Young briefly locks in a Full Nelson, before pulling Rush into a knee strike. Rush hits an overhead belly-to-belly suplex on Young, sending him into the corner. Rush connects with a running forearm on Young. Rush hits his Bull's Horns finisher on Young. Rush pins Young for the win.

Winner: Rush

Rush celebrates as the show comes to a close.