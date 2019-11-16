A video package is shown highlighting Marty Scurll's victory over Colt Cabana and PCO's victory over Kenny King at Death Before Dishonor after the usual ROH signature video package, with both men advancing in the #1 Contender's Tournament.

Highlights are shown of Dalton Castle defeating Mark Haskins and Jay Lethal defeating PJ Black in Las Vegas to advance in the #1 Contender's Tournament.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They hype the Finals of the #1 Contender's Tournament.

Highlights are shown of Kelly Klein defeating Angelina Love to regain the ROH Women Of Honor World Championship at Glory By Honor.

Quinn McKay is backstage with Marty Scurll or Villain Enterprises. Scurll says, what if I win, wouldn't it be weird. McKay says that she doesn't think that would be weird. McKay says that Scurll is the favorite to win. Scurll says that he guesses it's better late than never. Scurll talks about having waiting a long time to become World Champion. McKay wishes Marty luck.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. Brian Johnson interrupts McKay and Riccaboni. Johnson questions why they aren't talking about him. Johnson talks about being sick and tired of being overlooked.

Highlights are shown of The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) defeating Luke & PJ Hawx to retain the ROH Tag Team Championship in New Orleans.

Quinn McKay is backstage with Jay Lethal. Lethal talks about having gotten his best friend back and being more focused. Lethal talks about becoming a three time Champion sounding mighty sweet. Lethal intends on becoming a three time Ring Of Honor World Champion.

Quinn McKay is backstage with Dalton Castle. Castle talks about not being scared of anything. Castle says that he saw a ghost the other week and he doesn't believe in ghosts. Castle questions if McKay can imagine how startling that would be for someone like him, but look at this (he holds his hand up), not a single shiver.

Brian Zane ranks the Top Five Finishers in ROH, with Jay Lethal's Lethal Injection being number one, followed by Rush's Bull's Horns, Mark Briscoe's Froggy Bow, Flip Gordon's Star-Spangled Stunner and Jeff Cobb's Tour Of The Islands.

Quinn McKay is backstage with PCO of Villain Enterprises. McKay asks PCO what his plan is. PCO makes a growling sound.

Highlights are shown of Marty Scurll defeating Jay Lethal in the Semi-Finals of the #1 Contender's Tournament.

Highlights are shown of PCO defeating Dalton Castle in the Semi-Finals of the #1 Contender's Tournament.

PCO and Marty Scurll of Villain Enterprises make their entrances. The winner of their match will receive an ROH Word Championship Match at Final Battle. Lanny Poffo is on commentary with Colt Cabana and Ian Riccaboni. Scurll grabs a microphone. Scurll talks about this being inevitable, an all Villain Final. Scurll doesn't want this to come between them. Scurll says that he wants to keep this match clean and not bend the rules. Scurll says may the best man win before shaking hands with PCO. Scurll strikes PCO in the face with his umbrella.

#1 Contender's Tournament - Final Match:

Marty Scurll vs. PCO

Scurll covers PCO for a two count right after the bell rings to start the match. PCO rolls out of the ring. Scurll goes to the apron and kicks PCO in the face several times. PCO comes back into the ring. Scurll chops and strikes PCO. PCO clubs Scurll to take him to the mat. Later in the match, PCO hits a Chokebomb on Scurll. PCO goes to the top turnbuckle and hits a PCOsault on Scurll. PCO pins Scurll for a two count. PCO gets back up on the top turnbuckle. PCO goes for a Cannonball from off the top rope onto the ring apron on Scurll, Scurll rolls out of the way. Scurll rolls PCO back into the ring. Scurll takes PCO down with a Running Lariat. Scurll covers PCO for a two count. Scurll hits the ropes. PCO clotheslines Scurll. PCO ascends the turnbuckles again. PCO hits another PCOsault from off the top rope on Scurll. PCO pins Scurll for the win.

Winner: PCO

Flip Gordon & Brody King of Villain Enterprises come into the ring after the match to check on Scurll. The referee raises PCO's hand in victory as the show comes to a close.