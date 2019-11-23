A video package is shown highlighting ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor and Joe Hendry's match from Global Wars in Chicago ending in a draw after the usual ROH signature video package.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They talk about Honor United.

Highlights are shown of ROH World Champion Rush defeating Jeff Cobb to retain his title in Bolton.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They hype Final Battle.

Highlights are shown of Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham's feud the ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay).

A video package is shown highlighting ROH Women Of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein defeating Mandy Leon to retain her title in London.

Highlights are shown of Flamita defeating Mike Bailey.

A video package is shown hyping the match between ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor and Joe Hendry.

ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor and Joe Hendry make their entrances.

ROH Television Championship Match:

Shane Taylor (c) vs. Joe Hendry

They lock up. Taylor backs Hendry to the ropes. They lock up again. Hendry backs Taylor to the corner. Hendry pushes Taylor. Taylor pushes Hendry. They exchange wrist-locks. Hendry goes for a pair of shoulder-blocks, Taylor no sells both of them. Taylor hits a shoulder-block on Hendry. Later in the match, Taylor connects with a knee strike to the face of Hendry. Taylor hits a Package Piledriver on Hendry. Taylor pins Hendry for a two count. Taylor hits a splash on Hendry from off the second rope. Taylor pins Hendry for another two count. Taylor chops Hendry and hits the ropes.

Taylor goes for a cross-body, Hendry catches him. Hendry hits a Fallaway Slam on Taylor. Hendry pins Taylor for a two count. Hendry locks in an Ankle Lock on Taylor Taylor rolls thorough it, sending Hendry into the turnbuckles. Hendry clotheslines Taylor. Hendry goes for a Scoop Slam, Taylor gets out it. Taylor head-butts Hendry. Taylor hits his Greeting From 216 finisher on Hendry. Taylor pins Hendry for the win.

Winner: Shane Taylor

The referee raises Taylor's hand in victory as the show comes to a close.