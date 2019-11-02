ROH The Experience was tonight in Pittsburgh at Stage AE. The event gave fans the chance to vote for the match-ups and stipulations they wanted to see.
Below are the results:
* Dragon Lee defeated Jeff Cobb
* The Briscoes (c) defeated Marcus Kross and Griff Garrison (ROH World Tag Team Title Match)
* PJ Black defeated CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Ultimo Guerrero, Eli Isom, and Kenny King
* ROH World Champion RUSH and ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor defeated Matt Taven and Dalton Castle
* Jonathan Gresham defeated Mark Haskins (2 out of 3 Falls Match)
* Flip Gordon defeated Tracy Williams (Last Man Standing Match)
* Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO, & Dan Maff) (c) defeated Cheeseburger, Jeff Cobb, and Colt Cabana (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)
