ROH Unauthorized was tonight in Columbus, Ohio at the Express Live! In the main event, PCO defeated Dan Maff.
Below are the results:
* Ultimo Guerrero defeated Jonathan Gresham
* Jefe Cobbo and El Villainisto defeated Delirious and Mini-Delirious (Loser Unmasks Match)
* Kenny "Burger" King (w/Amy Rose), Flip "N Burgers" Gordon, and Dalton "White" Castle defeated Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, and Triple Cheeseburger (Cheeseburger Themed Match)
* The Allure defeated Sumi Sakai and Jenny Rose (No DQ Match)
* Mark Briscoe defeated Josh Woods (Partner Takes a Shot After a Kick-Out Match)
* RUSH and Dragon Lee defeated Lifeblood (Tracy Williams and Mark Haskins)
* Colt Cabana, Gator, Ian Riccaboni, Gary Juster, and Todd defeated Shane Taylor, Briain Johnson, and his entourage
* PCO defeated Dan Maff (unsanctioned match)
