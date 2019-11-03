ROH Unauthorized was tonight in Columbus, Ohio at the Express Live! In the main event, PCO defeated Dan Maff.

Below are the results:

* Ultimo Guerrero defeated Jonathan Gresham

* Jefe Cobbo and El Villainisto defeated Delirious and Mini-Delirious (Loser Unmasks Match)

* Kenny "Burger" King (w/Amy Rose), Flip "N Burgers" Gordon, and Dalton "White" Castle defeated Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, and Triple Cheeseburger (Cheeseburger Themed Match)

* The Allure defeated Sumi Sakai and Jenny Rose (No DQ Match)

* Mark Briscoe defeated Josh Woods (Partner Takes a Shot After a Kick-Out Match)

* RUSH and Dragon Lee defeated Lifeblood (Tracy Williams and Mark Haskins)

* Colt Cabana, Gator, Ian Riccaboni, Gary Juster, and Todd defeated Shane Taylor, Briain Johnson, and his entourage

* PCO defeated Dan Maff (unsanctioned match)