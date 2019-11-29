- WWE did an angle on this week's SmackDown where Roman Reigns snapped following his win over Robert Roode in the opener. The finish saw Roode try to slam King Baron Corbin's scepter into Reigns' head while his head was placed into the seat of a steel chair. Reigns snapped after thinking about how Roode tried to take him out and really hurt him. The Big Dog would go on to destroy Roode at ringside, forcing him out of the arena on a stretcher.

Above is footage from their match and below is exclusive commercial break video of Reigns flipping Roode's stretcher during the post-match angle. There's no word yet on if Reigns vs. Roode is the new feud for SmackDown, but WWE has indicated that Reigns vs. Corbin will continue.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama saw The Revival defeat The Lucha House Party in tag team action.

- It looks like Lacey Evans' new feud may be with Sasha Bank or SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. Tonight's SmackDown episode saw Evans drop Banks with a Woman's Right after confronting Banks and Bayley in the ring when they took shots at the rest of the division. Bayley just watched and did nothing as Evans dropped her partner.

Evans took to Twitter after the show and responded to a fan who said they want to do the same thing when they hear Banks speak. Evans wrote, "Between that and her lack of leadership....I couldn't take it anymore. [nail polish emoji] [women's hat emoji] #SDLive"

Banks also took to Twitter after the show and admitted her jaw hurts from the punch by Evans. She wrote, "Yes my jaw hurts. Yes I'm still rich. Yes the women's division still sucks."

You can see their related tweets below: