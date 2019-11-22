- As noted, the next episode of WWE Untold will premiere on the WWE Network tonight at 7pm ET. WWE "Untold: Sting's Last Stand" will focus on WWE Hall of Famer Sting and his last run with WWE. Above is a preview clip with a behind-the-scenes look at Sting's career coming to an end with the Night of Champions 2015 match against Seth Rollins.

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Elias turns 32 years old today while former WCW Tag Team Champion Lash LeRoux turns 43, and former WWE, WCW and TNA personality Ed Ferrara turns 53.

- Roman Reigns continues to threaten one of his partners going into Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view - King Baron Corbin.

"Big weekend in the Windy City. Sunday is about whooping anyone in a red or gold and black shirt's @$$. As for #SmackDown? Ill help Corbin practice getting eliminated. #TeamBlueMinusYou," Reigns tweeted.

As noted, Sunday's big 15-man Elimination Triple Threat will feature Captain Reigns, Corbin, Mustafa Ali, Shorty G and Braun Strowman vs. 5 WWE NXT Superstars to be announced vs. Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre.

