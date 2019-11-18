- Tonight's "KO Carpool" edition of WWE Ride Along will premiere on the WWE Network after RAW goes off the air on the USA Network. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus will be in one car, while Kevin Owens, Mustafa Ali and Apollo Crews will ride in the other. Above is a preview clip with Owens, Crews and Ali visiting the American Legion Hall in Reseda, California, which was once the home arena of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

- The final episodes of WCW Thunder have been added to the WWE Network. WWE uploaded the final 19 episodes today, which cover November 2000 to WCW's closure in March 2001. Below is WWE's announcement on the latest Network addition:

Final WCW Thunder episodes added to WWE Network The final 19 episodes of WCW Thunder, spanning from November 2000 to WCW's closure in March 2001, are now available on demand on the award-winning WWE Network. The newly released episodes include battles among WCW stalwarts like Booker T, Diamond Dallas Page and "Big Poppa Pump" Scott Steiner, but also highlight new, up-and-coming competitors that were making waves in WCW in the months before its historic sale to WWE. Notably, this week's batch release features the national TV debut of AJ Styles, who partnered with fellow WCW rookie Air Paris in tag team action. Relive the final days of WCW Thunder, or discover them for the first time, by checking out WWE Network's on-demand section, available to stream anytime, anywhere.

- As seen below, Roman Reigns took to Twitter today to mark 7 years since he formed The Shield with Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose.

Reigns wrote, "7 years ago. 3 hungry dudes ready to take over the world debuted in @WWE. Multiple world championships. Main events around the world. Money made. Families grown. Taking our own paths but will always be brothers. #TheShield

Rollins responded with a "fist bump" emoji, which you can also see below.

The Shield debuted at the 2012 Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 18. They debuted during the main event that night, which was a Triple Threat for the WWE Title with then-champion CM Punk, Ryback and John Cena. Rollins, Reigns and Ambrose hit the ring from the crowd and put Ryback through an announce table with a triple powerbomb, which allowed Punk to retain the title with a pin on Cena. The Shield would go on to dominate WWE, reuniting several times, until Moxley left for AEW earlier this year.