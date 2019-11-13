- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of WWE NXT Superstars participating in the annual Special Olympics Plane Pull in Orlando, Florida a few weeks back. As seen at this link, fundraising data shows that Team NXT raised $2,194 for the Special Olympics of Florida. The top fundraiser was HICV: Dixon Earharts, which raised $7,833. Team NXT ranked #7 in fundraising. It looks like NXT's Shane Thorne was the top fundraiser for the brand, bringing in $294. You can find the Team NXT page at this link.

- WWE stock was down 1.52% today, closing at $54.38 per share. Today's high was $56.08 and the low was $54.25.

- As noted, the men's Team SmackDown line-up for the big 15-man Traditional Elimination Match at WWE Survivor Series has been finalized. Captain Roman Reigns will lead Shorty G, Ali, King Baron Corbin, and Braun Strowman against 5 NXT Superstars to be announced, and 5 RAW Superstars - Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre.

Reigns took to Twitter this afternoon to comment on his team.

He wrote, "Team #SmackDown has an Olympian ready for a fight, a Monster, among men, an athlete with a message, and #TheBigDog ready to break this 2-year loss streak for The Blue Brand. ...yeah and we have Corbin too [face vomiting emoji]. He can get eliminated. #SurvivorSeries"

