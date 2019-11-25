As seen above, polarizing WWE Superstar, Roman Reigns, took some time after Survivor Series 2019 concluded to speak with Kayla Braxton about his victory over Team RAW and Team NXT.

Reigns was proud of his teammates for their efforts in helping SmackDown secure a second win last night, however, he made sure to note that King Corbin doesn't deserve any credit. Roman thought back to his past victories at Survivor Series, including when The Shield first made their debut and when he won his first elimination match.

"It means everything [to pull out the victory]," Roman said. "To be honest, I want to thank everybody except for Corbin. I mean, we literally could have had anybody except him and we would have been well on our way. He almost sabotaged the whole thing; thank God I just pulled the trigger and knocked his jaw loose. [I] speared him, Tomasso covered him, and everything was good from there but to my teammates - Ali, Shorty G, Braun Strowman, they went out there and they did their thing. They trusted in me to take it home so it's a complete team win outside of captain dumbass Corbin."

Reigns noted that with the victory, he feels like he has momentum heading into WrestleMania season early next year.

"It was just a great night, it's awesome to go out there for Survivor Series. This is where The Shield debuted; it just feels like such a powerful pay-per-view for us," Roman continued. "For me to come out and win my second Survivor Series [Elimination Match] of my career, it just feels great. It feels like I have the momentum on my side and hopefully, I can just keep it going, keep this thing going, keep the enthusiasm high, and just take this thing all the way to 'Mania."

Reigns also tweeted out a message giving respect to both RAW and NXT for their performances at Survivor Series. As seen below, he concluded the tweet by telling the final participant that remained in last night's elimination match, Keith Lee, that he'll see him in the ring again.

"Well, damn. That was fun, Chicago. Respect to #Raw and #WWENXT. Keith Lee, I'll see you again big man. #SurvivorSeries," Reigns wrote.

