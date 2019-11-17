Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza, a former Strikeforce Middleweight Champion, was unable to make a statement at light heavyweight Saturday night. Souza suffered a split decision loss to Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC Fight Night 164.

The event took place on ESPN+ from Sao Paulo, Brazil and the Ginasio do Ibirapuera.

Blachowicz maintained his stance at 205 pounds, recording his second consecutive win over a former Strikeforce champion. Earlier this year, he knocked out ex-UFC champ Luke Rockhold in the second round.

Another former UFC champion, Mauricio "Shogun" Rua, left his home country with a draw vs. Paul Craig. Each fighter earned one of the scorecards, with the third declaring it 28-28.

Charles Oliveira knocked out Jared Gordon in the first round, Andre Muniz topped Antonio Arroyo and Wellington Turman bested Markus Perez.

Complete results are below:

* Jan Blachowicz def. Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

* Mauricio "Shogun" Rua vs. Paul Craig declared a draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)

* Charles Oliveira def. Jared Gordon via KO (strike) at 1:26 of Round 1

* Andre Muniz def. Antonio Arroyo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Wellington Turman def. Markus Perez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* James Krause def. Sergio Moraes via KO (strike) at 4:19 of Round 3

* Ricardo Ramos def. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:57 of Round 1

* Francisco Trinaldo def. Bobby Green via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Randy Brown def. Warlley Alves via submission (triangle choke) at 1:22 of Round 2

* Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Renan Barao via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

* Ariane Lipski def. Isabella de Padua via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

* Tracy Cortez def. Vanessa Melo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)