Lionsgate will release a new documentary on UFC Hall of Famer and WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey next Tuesday, November 19.

You can see the trailer for "The Ronda Rousey Story: Through My Father's Eyes" above. The documentary will be available for digital streaming and on-demand, and has a runtime of 106 minutes.

The special was written and directed by former WBC International Light Middleweight boxing champion Gary Stretch. UFC President Dana White and several fighters, including Randy Couture, are featured, along with Gene LeBell.

This project was first announced back in late 2014, by Wrekin Hill Entertainment, and was then announced to be shown in theaters in 2016. It was then announced for a delayed theatrical release in 2017, but it looks like that never happened. A screening in Hollywood did take place in late 2016. It appears Lionsgate may have acquired the rights from Wrekin Hill, and are finally releasing the documentary on digital platforms.

Below is the synopsis for the doc:

"When Ronda Rousey became the first female UFC champion, she achieved more than athletic glory—she realized her late father's belief that she would make her greatest dreams come true. The Ronda Rousey Story: Through My Father's Eyes follows Ronda's inspiring journey to superstardom, weaving revealing interviews with dynamic fight footage to create a portrait of a remarkable and fearless woman who overcame all odds to become a symbol of strength, hope, and female empowerment."

Rousey is currently on a hiatus from WWE, but is appearing on the current season of Total Divas. She has been rumored for an upcoming return to the WWE storylines but there's no word yet on when that might happen.