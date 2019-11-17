- In the above video, Rob Schamberger continues the ABCs of WWE with Seth Rollins, Tommaso Ciampa, The Undertaker, and Zelina Vega.

- Rusev called out a fan on Twitter, who said that he re-signed with WWE. The fan tweeted that Rusev made a huge mistake re-signing to WWE, which Rusev replied, "Who said I've re-signed!?!?" The fan later said that they were mistaken.

Below is the interaction:

WWE have their stars on 5 year deals, and you just don't see how any of these guys are going to reach their potential. Rusev made a huge mistake re-signing. Thing is, outside of WWE, AEW is a new company and NJPW are growing here, but I can't see anyone making the waves WCW did. — Lee Shellum (@Shellum_Lee) November 17, 2019

Who said I've re signed !?!? https://t.co/on23dYI6O0 — Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 17, 2019

It appears I'm totally wrong here. Rusev hasn't re-signed as of yet. What WWE are doing to him is a disgrace, and it's just s--tty Television. Pathetic, and petty. — Lee Shellum (@Shellum_Lee) November 17, 2019

- Lana accused Royal Dutch Airlines of losing her luggage full of designer clothes. She tweeted, "@KLM you are the most idiotic airline the world has ever seen! You lost my bags with hundreds of thousands of designer clothes in there! You owe me a LOT of money now!!!!! A LOT."

Below is her tweet: