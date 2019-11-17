- In the above video, Rob Schamberger continues the ABCs of WWE with Seth Rollins, Tommaso Ciampa, The Undertaker, and Zelina Vega.

- Rusev called out a fan on Twitter, who said that he re-signed with WWE. The fan tweeted that Rusev made a huge mistake re-signing to WWE, which Rusev replied, "Who said I've re-signed!?!?" The fan later said that they were mistaken.

Below is the interaction:

- Lana accused Royal Dutch Airlines of losing her luggage full of designer clothes. She tweeted, "@KLM you are the most idiotic airline the world has ever seen! You lost my bags with hundreds of thousands of designer clothes in there! You owe me a LOT of money now!!!!! A LOT."

Below is her tweet: